Buck Country Music News

Maddie & Tae reveal who inspired “What a Woman Can Do”

todaySeptember 12, 2024

Courtesy of Mercury Nashville

A real-life strong woman inspired Maddie & Tae‘s “What a Woman Can Do,” the title track of their forthcoming EP.

In a video shared on social platform X, the duo’s Maddie Font recalled what inspired the song’s story.

“[Tae and I] wrote ‘What a Woman Can Do’ with the legendary Luke Laird and Barry Dean, two of the most incredible songwriters in town. Me and my husband, Jonah, took his granny out for lunch one day and she was kind of just telling us her story about, like, being a single mom of four and moving from Puerto Rico to New York to Houston,” Maddie recounts.

“I was just in awe. We got in the car and I was like, ‘Man, what a woman can do!'” she says. “And Jonah was like, ‘That’s a song title,’ and I was like, ‘I am going to write a song about Granny!'” 

What A Woman Can Do drops Friday and is available for presave now.

Here’s the What A Woman Can Do EP track list:
“Free Like”
“Sad Girl Summer”
“One Hit Wonders”
“Heart They Didn’t Break”
“Any Kinda Lovin'”
“What a Woman Can Do”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

