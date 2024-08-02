AD
Maddie & Tae say recording “I Do” with Andy Grammer “was a no-brainer”

todayAugust 2, 2024

Courtesy of S-Curve/Hollywood Records

Pop artist Andy Grammer and country music’s Maddie & Tae have teamed for a genre-blending duet, “I Do.”

The infectious pop-country tune centers around one’s unwavering commitment to love their partner through life’s ups and downs.

“We get mad at/ The things that just don’t matter/ And then our laughter/ Erases everything, yeah/ And we got issues/ And they ain’t going nowhere,” Maddie & Tae sing in a verse.

The chorus features Andy leading the melody and Maddie & Tae on harmonies.

“Even when I don’t love you/ I do, I do, I do, I do/ You don’t make it easy to/ But I do, I do, I do, I do/ And we give and we take/ And we fight, but we find a way to stay/ Even when I don’t love you/ I do/ Oh, I do,” the singers profess.

Of their latest collab, Maddie & Tae share, “When Andy reached out about collaborating on ‘I Do’ it was a no brainer for us. We really connect with his uplifting, positive messaging and have been huge fans of his since ‘Keep Your Head Up.'”

They add, “We feel honored to collaborate with such talent, and to sing a song celebrating unconditional, unwavering love!”

“I Do” is out now on digital platforms.

This fall, Maddie & Tae will kick off the next leg of their Here’s To Friends Tour. For tickets and a full list of dates, visit maddieandtae.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

