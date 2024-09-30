Madonna is in the studio with producer behind ‘Confessions on a Dance Floor’

Director Jonas Akerlund, Madonna and Stuart Price; Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna doesn’t want to mess with success: She’s apparently working on new music with Stuart Price, with whom she co-produced her Grammy-winning 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

Madonna posted a carousel of photos on Instagram Monday and wrote, “London Calling……………Back in the Stu with Stuart Price.” The photos show Madonna working with Price in the studio and alone, and attending a soccer game with her boyfriend, Akeem Morris.

Confessions on a Dance Floor was a big success for Madonna, spinning off the singles “Hung Up” and “Sorry” and selling over 10 million copies.

Madonna and Price have a long history: He most recently served as musical director on her Celebration tour, which concluded earlier this year. He’d also filled that role on her 2001, 2004 and 2006 tours. In addition, he co-produced her live albums I’m Going to Tell You a Secret and The Confessions Tour. Price has also worked with artists like Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, The Killers, Seal, The Fray and Kylie Minogue.

In other Madonna news, Morris’ ex-girlfriend Reagan Rice told People that Morris was initially hired to be a caregiver for one of Madonna’s kids. Rice and Morris dated from 2021 to September 2023, then Morris and Madonna hard-launched their romance in July of this year.

“It’s insane. I still can’t wrap my brain around it. It’s still so shocking,” she tells People. “It makes me laugh at this point. I’m past the point of crying about it, which is a great feeling.”