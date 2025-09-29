Madonna joins Jay Shetty for first-ever podcast interview

Madonna attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style’ at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Madonna makes her podcast debut on Monday, joining Jay Shetty’s On Purpose. Shetty teased the appearance on Sunday before confirming it on his Instagram Story with the tagline, “Madonna like you’ve never seen her before.”

People has a sneak peek at the conversation, in which Madonna and Shetty discuss spirituality, and Madonna opens up about her spiritual journey, which started with the birth of her first child, Lourdes Leon. She tells Shetty, “You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one.”

Madonna also discussed how important it is for her to give back. “What have I done for others? That’s really the only way you can be successful in life,” she tells Shetty. “It’s like the greatest amount of light is where there’s darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light.”

She adds, “My soul’s purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do,” and later notes, “I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself.”

Also in the episode, Madonna admits that she was once “a slave or victim of other people’s opinions of me,” but now, she says, she realizes, “I don’t fit in, and not fitting in is what saves you.”