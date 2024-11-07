AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Madonna once asked Rosie Perez to hook her up with this celebrity

todayNovember 7, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

You wouldn’t think that Madonna would need any help making a love connection, especially back in her heyday. But according to Rosie Perez, she’s the reason that the Queen of Pop ended up having a romance with one of the most influential rappers of all time.

When Perez appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show on Nov. 6, she related a story of how, just half an hour before she was due to leave for the Soul Train Music Awards, her date bailed on her. She was furious, so when her friend Tupac Shakur called minutes later, she told him what was going on.

“And he said, ‘You know what, I’m gonna go with you, we’re gonna walk up in there, we’re gonna act like we’re on a date, and he’s going to die,‘” Perez recalls Tupac telling her. Then, at the awards show, Madonna approached her and asked if she and Tupac were an item.

“She was there and she came up to me and she was like, ‘Yo, what’s up? Y’all are together?'” Perez told Barrymore. “And I said, ‘No.’ She goes, ‘Really?’ I go, ‘Yeah.’ She goes, ‘Hook me up.’ I said, ‘You got it.'”

Madonna and Tupac ended up secretly dating from 1993 to 1994. They broke up, but while Tupac was in prison in 1995 he wrote Madonna a letter apologizing for their split. He was released from prison in October 1995, but was murdered a year later. He was 25.

You can watch the clip of Perez telling the story on EW.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%