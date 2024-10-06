AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Madonna pays tribute to her late brother Christopher: “There will never be anyone like him”

todayOctober 6, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Madonna is mourning the death of her brother Christopher Ciccone, who died Oct. 4 after a battle with cancer. According to a family statement, Ciccone died “peacefully … surrounded by his husband and loved ones.” He was 63.

In a lengthy tribute on Instagram, Madonna writes, “My brother Christopher is gone. He was the closest human to me for so long. Its hard to explain our bond. But it grew out of an understanding that we were different and society was going to give us a hard time for not following the status quo. We took each other‘s hands and we danced through the madness of our childhood.”

She continues, “When I finally got the courage to go to New York to become a Dancer. My brother followed … we danced together on stage in the beginning of my career and eventually, he became the Creative Director, of many tours.”

“He was a painter a poet and a visionary,” Madonna writes. “I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him. We soared the highest heights together And floundered in the lowest lows. Somehow, we always found each other again and We held hands and we kept dancing.”

“We did not speak for sometime but When my brother got sick. We found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible,” she concludes, adding, “I’m glad he’s not suffering anymore. There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere.”

In addition to Madonna, Christopher is survived by their other siblings — Martin, Paula, Melanie, Jennifer and Mario — as well as their father Silvio, 93. Their brother Anthony died last year at age 66. Their stepmother Joan died in September.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%