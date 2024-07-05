Madonna reflects on recovery one year after hospitalization: “Miraculous”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Madonna is expressing gratitude after a near-death experience which put her in the hospital nearly a year ago.

On July 5, she posted a carousel of photos of herself enjoying Fourth of July fireworks, hanging with friends and cozying up to an unidentified man. “Happy 4th of July!” she wrote.

“A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler,” she continued. “I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!”

Madonna was hospitalized in June of 2023 due to a serious infection, and she was forced to reschedule her entire Celebration world tour to the fall of that year. But once the tour began, it grossed more than $225 million and sold more than a million tickets over 80 shows, according to Billboard.

What’s more, Madonna is now the only woman to have had six tours earn more than $100 million. The only other artists to pull off that feat are Bruce Springsteen, U2, the Eagles and The Rolling Stones.