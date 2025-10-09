Madonna releasing EP celebrating ‘Bedtime Stories’ 30th anniversary

Madonna ‘Bedtime Stories — The Untold Chapter’ EP (Rhino/ Paolo Roversi)

It’s a year late, but the 30th anniversary of Madonna‘s album Bedtime Stories is being acknowledged with the release of a new EP.

The album, which was released Oct. 28, 1994, featured the hits “Secret” and “Take a Bow,” as well as the title track and the song “Human Nature.” The eight-track EP, called The Untold Chapter, includes early demos, alternate versions and rarities. It’ll be available digitally and on black vinyl Nov. 28.

Madonna and producer Stuart Price, with whom she’s working on a new album set for release next year, put together the EP. In includes never-before-seen images from a 1994 photo shoot. A deluxe two-CD edition featuring the original album and the EP, along with a 20-page booklet of lyrics and artwork, will also be available.

In addition, the original Bedtime Stories album will be reissued on silver vinyl on Nov. 28; if you order it from Madonna.com or Rhino.com, you’ll get an exclusive poster.

Here’s the track listing for Bedtime Stories — The Untold Chapter:

Side One

“Survival” – Quiet Storm Demo Remix

“Secret” – Allstar New Single Mix

“Right On Time” – Original Demo Edit

“Don’t Stop” – Original Demo Edit

Side Two

“Freedom” – Short Mix

“Human Nature” – Howie Tee New Clean Edit

“Let Down Your Guard” – Rough Single Mix

“Love Won’t Wait” – Original Demo Edit