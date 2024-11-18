AD
Music News

Madonna reveals the struggles she’s facing making biopic, considering series instead

todayNovember 18, 2024

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Live Nation

Madonna is sharing the struggles she’s been having getting her long-in-the-works biopic made. 

In a post on Instagram, the singer revealed that she’s been in Los Angeles talking to producers and agents about the film, and they’ve been trying to convince her to downsize the project, which she says she’s been working on for four years.

Madonna writes that all the input has made her realize “everything in my life is going to be challenged.”

“No easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful,” she writes. “It forces me to think outside the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

“Spending time with my creative friends was just the fuel I needed to keep going!” she adds. “We all agreed that we need to be even more fearless!!! We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller.” 

“If you want something badly enough in life— the whole universe will conspire to hel [sic] you get it,” she says.
 

Madonna then suggested one movie may not be enough to tell her story, asking fans, “Should I make the story of my life into a series or a feature Film. Think before you answer !!”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

