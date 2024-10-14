AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Madonna salutes her oldest child, Lourdes, on her birthday: “My first true love”

todayOctober 14, 2024 1

Background
share close
AD
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

On Madonna‘s acclaimed album Ray of Light, she included the song “Little Star,” inspired by her then-toddler daughter, Lourdes. On Monday she took to Instagram to celebrate her star as she turned 28.

Madonna posted a montage of Lourdes in a variety of videos, posing sexily and singing, as well as in a series of photos of her as a young girl. “Lourdes, Maria Ciccone Leon!!! Happy Birthday to my first born! My one and only Little Star!” Madonna captioned the post.

“But there is nothing Little about you. Big energy. Big heart. Big light. You were and always will be
my first true love,” she continued. “Shine on Lolita Shine on.”

Lourdes, whose father is trainer Carlos Leon, is Madonna’s oldest child. The Queen of Pop is also mother to Rocco Ritchie, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and four children adopted from Malawi: son David and daughters Mercy, Estere and Stella.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%