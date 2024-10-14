Madonna salutes her oldest child, Lourdes, on her birthday: “My first true love”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

On Madonna‘s acclaimed album Ray of Light, she included the song “Little Star,” inspired by her then-toddler daughter, Lourdes. On Monday she took to Instagram to celebrate her star as she turned 28.

Madonna posted a montage of Lourdes in a variety of videos, posing sexily and singing, as well as in a series of photos of her as a young girl. “Lourdes, Maria Ciccone Leon!!! Happy Birthday to my first born! My one and only Little Star!” Madonna captioned the post.

“But there is nothing Little about you. Big energy. Big heart. Big light. You were and always will be

my first true love,” she continued. “Shine on Lolita Shine on.”

Lourdes, whose father is trainer Carlos Leon, is Madonna’s oldest child. The Queen of Pop is also mother to Rocco Ritchie, who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie, and four children adopted from Malawi: son David and daughters Mercy, Estere and Stella.