Madonna shares footage of dad’s birthday celebration: ’94 and going strong!!’

Madonna’s father Silvio Ciccone at his Michigan vineyard in 2006; Bob Fila/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

Madonna and her family gathered together to celebrate her father Silvio Ciccone‘s 94th birthday, and now she’s shared footage and pics of the festivities to her Instagram feed.

On her Story, Madonna posted a photo of her dad lounging in a chair, wearing a t-shirt, jeans and suspenders. She captioned it, “Dad is Flexin’ on his 94th!!” She also shared a photo of herself posing with Silvio and his cake, which carried the message, “Happy Birthday Dad 94 You’re a Warrior.”

Other photos showed Silvio posing with Madonna and three of her six kids, and sitting in a chair, completely covered in balloons. Madonna’s boyfriend Akeem Morris also attended the party.

On Instagram, where she posted video footage of the celebration, Madonna wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Father. Silvio Ciccone, 94 and going strong!! He has survived many wars and many losses in his life. and he still has a sense of humor and a strong desire to get out of bed every morning and make the most of his day.”

“Whenever people ask my father when he’s going to retire, his answer is always the same. ‘I’m going to go until the wheels fall off!!’ S.A.M.E.,” she added.

“It’s a shame we do not live in a world that celebrates knowledge and experience and the wisdom that we can only learn from our elders who have survived for many decades on this planet,” she wrote. “We are fixated on youth and physical beauty that ironically teaches us nothing and gives us only momentary gratification.”

She concluded, “Good job, Dad!! I’m proud of you and I know Mom is smiling and Happy wherever she is.”

Madonna’s mother, for whom she was named, died in 1963. Silvio remarried in 1996; his wife Joan died in 2024.