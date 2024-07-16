Madonna’s delayed biopic now has a title, Julia Garner still attached to star

Madonna: ARNAL/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images; Garner: y Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In early 2023, Madonna‘s planned biopic, starring Julia Garner as the Queen of Pop, was officially delayed because of the star’s Celebration tour. But it appears as though the film is back in play.

On Tuesday, Madonna posted a series of photos on Instagram showing her working on what appears to be a script on a typewriter. In one shot, we can see the title: Who’s That Girl. That was the title of Madonna’s 1987 movie and the first single from the movie’s soundtrack, which hit #1.

She captioned the post, “I Need A-lot of Bandz to make this………..OKAY (Story of my life).” “Bandz” is slang for a lot of money.

Entertainment Weekly confirms that Garner is still attached to star in the film.

News of the movie first emerged in 2020, when Madonna said she and Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody were working on the script. They parted ways in 2021, and Madonna continued to work on it with Erin Cressida Wilson. As EW notes, the title page in Madonna’s photo has an “ECW” credit on it, so she’s apparently still involved.

Speaking about the film with Jimmy Fallon in 2021, Madonna said, “The reason I’m doing it is a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men … there’s nobody on this planet that can write or direct or make a movie about me better than me and that is just the truth.”