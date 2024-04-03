Making a movie out of nothing at all? Air Supply getting the biopic treatment

Michael Putland/Getty Images

When you think of successful pop acts of the ’70s and ’80s, the Australian soft rockers Air Supply may not come to mind. But the chart-topping duo will be the subject of an upcoming biopic called All Out of Love: The Air Supply Story, Variety reports.

Due out in the summer of 2025 to coincide with the act’s 50th anniversary, the movie will start filming in Australia and the U.K. in late 2024. Variety quotes the producers as saying that the film will focus on “the highs and lows of the band’s career and their rise to international fame.”

Australian Russell Hitchcock and British-born Graham Russell first met in 1975 when they were in the chorus of an Australian production of Jesus Christ Superstar. They formed the band that same year and had success in Australia, but they broke out in the U.S. in 1980 when they scored three top-five hits: “Lost In Love,” “Every Woman in the World” and “All Out of Love.”

The duo’s other hits include “The One That You Love,” “Here I Am, “Even the Nights Are Better” and “Making Love Out of Nothing at All.” They went on to sell over 100 million albums worldwide and continue to perform today. Their last album, Mumbo Jumbo, came out in 2010, while their last single dropped in 2015.

“What a great occasion to celebrate our 50th Anniversary! And a personal thrill for me to see Graham’s songs be the basis for the biopic,” Hitchcock said in a statement, per Variety.

Russell added, “We are absolutely thrilled that the Air Supply story will now be made into a biopic and set for release in 2025, the year of our 50th anniversary. The timing is so perfect.”