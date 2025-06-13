AD
‘Making dreams come true’: Taylor Swift visits Florida children’s hospital

todayJune 13, 2025

Aeon/GC Images

Taylor Swift stopped by a children’s hospital in Florida on Friday, the day after she attended the Stanley Cup Finals with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

That’s according to photos and videos of Taylor’s visit that have appeared on social media. Jill Whitehouse, chief of surgery at Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital near Miami, posted a photo of herself posing with Taylor and captioned it, “Chief of Surgery meets Chief of the World! Undeniably one of the kindest human beings I have ever had the privilege of meeting.”

She added, “Thank you #taylorswift for making dreams come true for all of our patients, families, and staff today!”

Taylor, wearing a sage-green sleeveless dress, can also be seen greeting a patient in a video on social media, and saying goodbye to hospital staff in another.

The superstar has visited children’s hospitals before. In December she went to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, and after a patient complimented her outfit, Taylor sent her a matching one as a holiday gift.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

