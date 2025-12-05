AD
‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair’ first look pays homage to original series

todayDecember 5, 2025

The logo for ‘Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair.’ (Hulu)

The teaser for the Malcom in the Middle revival has arrived.

Hulu released the first teaser for Malcom in the Middle: Life’s Still Unfair on Friday. The revival will consist of four episodes that will arrive to Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ in 2026.

The new teaser pays homage to the original series’ pilot episode, which found Bryan Cranston‘s Hal getting his back shaved by Jane Kaczmarek’s Lois. We see someone’s back getting shaved, and then the hair forms the show’s logo.

“Some things never change,” the Instagram caption of the teaser reads. “#MalcolmInTheMiddle Life’s Still Unfair, a special four-part event, streams 2026.”

This new revival picks up after Malcom (Frankie Muniz) has spent over a decade shielding himself and his daughter from his family.

“Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party,” according to its official synopsis.

Also starring in the revival are Chris Kennedy Masterson as Francis, Justin Berfield as Reese and Emy Coligado as Piama.

Joining the franchise for this new installment are Keeley Karsten as Leah, Malcolm’s daughter; Vaughan Murrae as Kelly, Malcolm’s youngest sibling; Kiana Madeira as Tristan, Malcolm’s girlfriend; and Caleb Ellsworth-Clark as Dewey.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and Hulu.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

