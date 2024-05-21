Man, 35, survives grizzly bear attack after encountering two of them at national park

Matteo Colombo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A 35-year-old man has been seriously injured in a grizzly bear attack after accidentally encountering two of them in Wyoming, officials said.

The sudden attack occurred on Sunday afternoon, when the Teton Interagency Dispatch received a report of a 35-year-old male visitor from Massachusetts being “seriously injured” by a bear in the area of the Signal Mountain Summit Road, according to a press release by the National Park Service on Monday detailing the attack.

“Grand Teton National Park rangers and Teton County Search and Rescue personnel responded to the scene to provide emergency medical care and air lifted the patient via helicopter to an awaiting ambulance where he was transported to St. John’s Hospital,” officials said.

Based on initial reports from the injured visitor and preliminary information conducted as part of an ongoing investigation of the site, law enforcement rangers and park biologists believe the incident was a “surprise encounter with two grizzly bears, with one of the bears contacting and injuring the visitor.”

Park officials did not disclose the circumstances around the incident or how the man was able to defend himself but did say that the unnamed victim who was injured is in stable condition and is expected to fully recover.

As a result of the weekend attack, the Signal Mountain Summit Road and Signal Mountain Trail are currently closed to all public entry.

Park officials took the opportunity to remind people on how to prevent human-bear conflicts in the wild.

“Never leave your food unattended unless it is properly secured,” authorities said. “Keep a clean camp and adhere to all food storage orders. Store all attractants, including coolers, cooking gear, pet food, and toiletries, inside a bear-resistant food locker (i.e. bear box) or a hard-sided vehicle with the windows rolled up.”

Park officials also reminded people to properly store garbage until you can deposit it into a bear-resistant dumpster and not to eat or cook in your tent, “and never keep food or other scented items in your tent.”

Said the National Park Service: “If you see a bear, please give it space. Always stay at least 100 yards away.”