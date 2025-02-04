Man and his dog found stabbed to death in basement after reporting 2nd break in of the day

AD

(KENOSHA, WI) — A 52-year-old man and his dog have been stabbed to death in their own basement after an alleged intruder broke into their home, police said.

The incident occurred on Monday morning at 11:42 a.m. when the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin responded to the 8500 block of 18th Avenue after the homeowner “called to report that someone possibly entered his home and that his back door was broken,” according to a statement from the Kenosha Police Department on Monday evening.

Police checked the home but nobody was found inside, authorities said. A complaint was taken and evidence was collected before they left the scene.

However, less than three hours later, police found themselves back at the same home regarding another burglary complaint.

“Around 2:32 PM, the Kenosha Police Department responded back to the same home for another burglary complaint. The caller reportedly observed blood outside the back door and the door forced open,” police said. “After arriving on scene, officers discovered a deceased male in the basement, with an apparent knife wound. They also located a dog with a similar wound, that passed away shortly after officers arrived.”

The Kenosha Police Department immediately deployed SWAT team members to clear the house and ensure nobody was hiding inside.

“As soon as the officers discovered that the home was a crime scene several detectives and officers were sent to start a homicide investigation. [A 41-year-old male] of Kenosha was quickly identified as a person of interest,” police said.

It is unclear if the two men had any prior connection to each other.

Following a brief investigation and search, the suspect was arrested approximately four hours later after he was spotted walking in alley near 50th Street and 22nd Avenue, police said.

The victim, a 52-year-old male, will not be identified at this time out of consideration for his family, authorities said following Tercek’s arrest.

“At the time of this release, the Kenosha Police Department is confident that there are no other persons of interest. The scene will continue to have a police presence for an undetermined amount of time,” the Kenosha Police Department said. “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family during this difficult time.”