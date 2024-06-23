AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man arrested after allegedly attempting to drown kids at Connecticut beach: Police

todayJune 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD

(WEST HAVEN, Conn.) — Two children are recovering in a Connecticut Intensive Care Unit after police officers stopped their father from allegedly trying to drown them at a West Haven beach early Saturday morning, according to investigators.

A West Haven Police Department patrol officer spotted an SUV parked at Dawson Avenue Beach around 2:30 a.m. and heard screaming from the water as the officer inspected the car, according to investigators.

The officer encountered Romney Desronvil, 41, with two children in the water, the police said.

“As the officer entered the water the adult male continued to drift further away with the children all while screaming at the responding officers to ‘stay back,'” the West Haven Police Department said in a statement. “It was obvious at this point that the male…was deliberately drowning his children.”

Additional police officers and members of the fire department entered the water to assist, going as far as 100 yards from the shore, police said.

Officers were able to get the children, who were described as under 3 years old, away from their father and bring them back to shore to give life-saving measures before they were rushed to the hospital, investigators said.

West Haven Mayor Dorinda Borer told reporters later in the day that the victims were showing signs of improvement but remained in critical condition.

She commended the actions of two of the officers, who she identified as Officer Williamson and Officer Miller, for saving their lives.

“They had guardian angels this morning,” Borer said.

Desronvil, a Queens, New York, resident, was arrested and charged with two counts each of attempted manslaughter and risk of injury, according to investigators.

The investigation is ongoing and more charges may be brought, according to the police.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%