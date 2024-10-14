Man arrested for allegedly threatening to harm FEMA workers in North Carolina

AD

(ASHE COUNTY, N.C.) — The sheriff’s office in Rutherford County, NC, announced Monday that they’d arrested a man and charged him with allegedly threatening to harm Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) workers in the area.

William Parsons, 44, of Bostic, NC, was charged with “going armed to the terror of the public,” according to a statement from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office provided to ABC News.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office statement said deputies on Saturday investigated reports in the vicinity of Lake Lure and Chimney Rock that a “white male had an assault rifle and made the comment about possibly harming FEMA employees” working in the area. Witnesses were able to provide enough information for law enforcement to ultimately locate and identify Parsons, who was armed with a handgun and a rifle, according to the statement.

Parsons was released Saturday after posting $10,000 bond, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

“The initial report stated there was a truckload of militia that was involved. However, after further investigation, it was determined Parsons acted alone and there were no truckloads of militia going to Lake Lure,” the statement said.

According to SITE Intelligence, which tracks the online activity of extremist organizations, Parsons has promoted the militia group the Three Percenters online.

News of the arrest came one day after the sheriff in Ashe County, NC, about two hours to the north of Rutherford County, said that there had been threats against FEMA employees responding to Hurricane Helene.

“Recently in the mountain region, there have been threats made against them,” Ashe County Sheriff Phil Howell posted on Facebook regarding the alleged threats against FEMA employees.

“This has not happened in Ashe County or the surrounding counties,” Howell added. “Out of an abundance of caution, they have paused their process as they are assessing the threats.”

Sheriff Howell did not specify in his post who allegedly made the threats, nor is it known if Parsons’ alleged threat is the one to which Sheriff Howell was referring. An ABC News request for comment sent to the Ashe County Sheriff’s Office did not receive an immediate response.

Threats to FEMA employees have been consistent during the Hurricane response, along with misinformation, federal authorities told ABC News.

Search and rescue efforts in the affected areas continue, a federal source told ABC News. However, while FEMA assesses potential threat information, disaster survivor assistance teams are currently working at fixed locations and secure areas instead of going door to door, out of an abundance of caution, the source said, adding that FEMA will monitor threat information and make adjustments to this posture on a regular basis in coordination with local officials.

A FEMA spokesperson told ABC News that the agency continues to support communities impacted by Helene and to help survivors apply for assistance.

“For the safety of our dedicated staff and the disaster survivors we are helping, FEMA has made some operational adjustments,” the spokesperson said. “Disaster Recovery Centers will continue to be open as scheduled, survivors continue to register for assistance, and we continue to help the people of North Carolina with their recovery.”

At the direction of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, the state’s Department of Public Safety will assist FEMA conduct their operations.

“We know that significant misinformation online contributes to threats against response workers on the ground, and the safety of responders must be a priority,” the governor said. “At my direction, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety is helping partners like FEMA to coordinate with law enforcement to ensure their safety and security as they continue their important work.”

Sheriff Howell said that FEMA locations in Ashe County are open this week.

“Stay calm and steady during our recovery, help folks and please don’t stir the pot,” he said.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell told ABC News Friday during a press briefing that threats to FEMA employees are a “shame” and a “distraction.”

“We continuously monitor the social media, channels, other outlets where we’re seeing this information, because we want to make sure we’re providing for the safest environment for our employees, and making sure that they know that their safety is first and foremost for us as they go out into these communities,” Criswell said in response to a question from ABC News.

FEMA hires people from local communities when disaster hits, Criswell said, noting that “many” leave their families behind to go and help communities who are impacted by disaster.