National News

Man at large after sexually assaulting 21-year-old woman sunbathing in Central Park

todayJune 25, 2024

WABC-TV

(NEW YORK) — A man is at large after committing a sexual attack on a 21-year-old woman sunbathing in New York City’s Central Park, according to police.

The young woman was alone and sunbathing in the Great Hill section of the park when a man came toward her exposing himself around 1:30 p.m. on Monday, New York Police Department Chief of Patrol John Chell said at a news conference.

“She screams and gets up to run,” but “he tackles her from behind” and “tried to get on top of her,” Chell said.

The victim fought the man off and he fled, Chell said.

Officers scoured the park for witnesses on Monday afternoon, Chell said. Police said they’re checking for surveillance video.

The attack unfolded in “one of the most iconic locations in the world” for New Yorkers and visitors, NYPD Deputy Commissioner Tarik Sheppard said.

Police “are going to continue to be out here until we feel that this perpetrator is off the streets,” Sheppard said.

There’s no pattern of sexual assaults in Central Park, Chell noted.

The attacker is described as a Black man in his 30s with curly hair, police said. He has a medium build and is about 6 feet tall, police said.

Authorities urge anyone with information to call 1-800-577-TIPS.

