Mike FM Music News

Man, I feel like a side of fries: Shania Twain is lovin’ it at McDonald’s

todayAugust 12, 2025

Courtesy McDonald’s Canada

Shania Twain worked at McDonald’s when she was growing up in Canada. Now she’s teamed with the fast-food chain to curate a selection of menu items in her home country.

The limited-edition Shania’s Sides menu items, which launched Tuesday, include a strawberry pie and All Dressed McShaker Fries. Those are McDonald’s fries coated in what Canada calls “all-dressed” seasoning — a mix of ketchup, barbecue, sour cream and onion, and salt and vinegar flavors. There’s also a cowboy boot keychain you can get with the purchase of an Extra Value Meal.

“This collaboration feels like a homecoming for me,” Shania says in a statement. “I fell in love with McDonald’s fries while working as a crew member in Toronto, so being able to dress them up with my personal touch was surreal.” 

Shania also told the Toronto Star of her time working at McDonald’s, “I always thought I made the perfect fries. I really did enjoy [working] the drive-thru because you do it on a microphone and that was fun. I would sort of sing little lines and be goofy.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

