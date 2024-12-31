AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man in critical condition after being pushed onto New York City subway tracks: Police

todayDecember 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Provided to ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A man was left in critical but stable condition after he was pushed onto the subway tracks at the 18th Street Station in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

The 45 -year-old victim was pushed onto the southbound 1 train tracks by an unknown individual, according to the NYPD.

The victim was taken to Bellevue Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The suspect fled the scene but was later caught, police said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%