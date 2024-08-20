AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man in critical condition after being shot by 2-year-old

todayAugust 20, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Getty Images – STOCK/Sheila Paras

(CHESTERFIELD, Va.) — A Virginia man is in critical condition after being shot by a 2-year-old, police said.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the unidentified man was about to leave the house Monday morning and had “placed his handgun on a nearby chair.”

The toddler retrieved it and “accidentally discharged the firearm, shooting the victim,” police said.

Police said the man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

Neither the child nor anyone else in the house was injured, police said.

According to Virginia ABC affiliate WRIC, the victim is the boyfriend of the child’s mother.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%