National News

Man killed at Trump rally ‘died a hero,’ Pennsylvania governor says

todayJuly 14, 2024

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(BUTLER, P.A.) — The man killed at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday has been identified.

Corey Comperatore was a firefighter and a father of two daughters, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said Sunday.

Comperatore “died a hero” when he “dove on his family” to protect them from the gunfire during the rally, his wife said, according to Shapiro.

“Corey was an avid supporter of the former president and was so excited to be there last night with him in the community,” Shapiro said.

Two other people were critically wounded in the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump.

In a post on TruthSocial, Trump expressed condolences for the victims and their families.

“We pray for the recovery of those who were wounded, and hold in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was so horribly killed,” he wrote Sunday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Written by: ABC News

