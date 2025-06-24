AD
‘Man or the Song’? How OD’s Matthew Ramsey is keeping the music alive

todayJune 24, 2025

Matthew Ramsey‘s keeping the music playing in more ways than one.

On Tuesday, the lead singer of Old Dominion donated $50,000 to keep the concert band alive at Nashville’s J.T. Moore Middle School.

The school announced in March that it would do away with the program due to a lack of funds. Since then, parents organized the Band Together campaign to try to keep it going.

With Matthew’s donation through The Ramsey Foundation, they’ve raised more than $65,000, enough to hire a part-time band director and keep the program alive.

They hope to reach $92,000 by the end of June, enough to hire a full-time band teacher for all students. You can find out more online.

On Friday, the OD track “Man or the Song” arrives as the latest preview of their album Barbara, which drops Aug. 22.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

