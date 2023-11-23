Man stabbed to death at Minnesota bus stop

mphotoi/Getty Images

(EDINA, Minn.) — A man has been stabbed to death at a bus stop in Minnesota, police say.

The stabbing took place around 7 p.m. on Wednesday night at a Metro Transit bus stop in the 6700 block of York Avenue South in Edina, Minnesota, approximately 10 miles southwest of downtown Minneapolis.

“When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with life-threatening injuries,” a statement from the Edina Police Department read on social media. “The victim was quickly transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he passed away.”

Police say that the suspect remained on the scene after the stabbing and was subsequently arrested in connection with the attack.

It is unknown at this time whether the suspect and victim knew each other.

The Edina Fire Department and partner agencies Richfield Police Department and Metro Transit Police Department responded to the incident and made the arrest of the currently unnamed suspect.

No other information has been released at this time and the incident is currently under investigation.