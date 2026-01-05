AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man taken into custody after allegedly causing damage to Vance’s Ohio home, Secret Service says

todayJanuary 5, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Vice President JD Vance speaks on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

(CINCINNATI) — A man was taken into custody after allegedly causing property damage, including breaking windows, at Vice President JD Vance’s home in Ohio, the U.S. Secret Service said on Monday.  

Just after midnight the man was physically detained by Secret Service personnel and then taken into custody by the Cincinnati Police for property damage.

“The residence was unoccupied at the time of the incident, and the Vice President and his family were not in Ohio,” the Secret Service said.

Vance and his wife, Usha, purchased the home for about $1.4 million in 2018 in Cincinnati’s East Walnut Hills neighborhood, which sits along the Ohio River and east of downtown, according to the Hamilton County Auditor’s Office.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%