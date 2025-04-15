Man wanted for allegedly stabbing estranged wife to death outside elementary school

Metropolitan Nashville Police Department

(NASHVILLE) — A man is at large after allegedly stabbing his estranged wife to death outside the elementary school where she worked, Nashville police said.

Niurka Alfonso-Acevedo, 52, was attacked Monday morning outside Chadwell Elementary when she arrived for her custodian job, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. The stabbing occurred before students had arrived for the school day, police said.

Detectives believe her estranged husband, 54-year-old Candido Raul Rubio-Perez, was lying in wait for her in the parking lot, according to police. He fled the scene after the attack.

A school staff member found Alfonso-Acevedo — who had worked at the school since October — lying in the parking lot and called 911, according to police and the school district.

“Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends, and the entire Chadwell Elementary community during this time of loss,” Metro Nashville Public Schools said in a statement.

“There is no ongoing threat to the safety of students or staff,” the school district added.

Rubio-Perez is wanted for criminal homicide, police said.

Anyone with information about Rubio-Perez’s whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. A reward up to $5,000 is available, police said.