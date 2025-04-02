AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

National News

Man who hates big pharmacies allegedly guns down Walgreens worker: Police

todayApril 2, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Madera Police

(MADERA, Calif.) — A man who said he hates big pharmacies allegedly gunned down a Walgreens worker in California, according to police.

Narciso Gallardo Fernandez had a handgun in his pocket when he went into a Walgreens in Madera, shooting out a security camera before he allegedly shot and killed employee Erick Velasquez around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Madera police said.

Fernandez then fired his gun at other store employees as they fled, police said.

Velasquez died at the store, where bystanders were sheltering in place, police said.

Responding officers found the 30-year-old suspect in the parking lot, reloading his gun, according to police. Fernandez was taken into custody to be booked for homicide, police said.

Madera is about 25 miles outside of Fresno.

The victim and suspect didn’t appear to know each other, but Fernandez allegedly told investigators he hates big pharmacies, Madera Police Chief Giachino Chiaramonte told ABC News.

Chiaramonte said he does not believe this shooting was inspired by Luigi Magione, who is accused of the targeted killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in December.

Velasquez was a Walgreens worker, but not a pharmacist, the chief noted. The pharmacy was closed at the time of the shooting and the victim was not shot in the pharmacy area, he added.

Fernandez is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%