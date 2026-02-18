Man who ran toward Capitol with shotgun said he wanted to talk to members of Congress

The US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) — The Georgia man who was arrested after running toward the U.S. Capitol with a loaded shotgun told officers he was “just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court.

Just after noon on Tuesday, Carter Camacho, 18, allegedly parked a white Mercedes SUV, got out of the car and started running toward the Capitol building, according to the statement of facts filed in court.

As he approached the building, officers with the Capitol police saw him and ordered him to drop the weapon, Capitol Police Chief Michael Sullivan said.

“He immediately complied,” Sullivan said, adding that he put down the gun, got on the ground and was then taken into custody.

Once secured in handcuffs, Camacho told officers his name and that “he was just there to talk to Members of Congress,” according to the complaint.

Camacho had additional rounds with him, as well as a tactical vest and tactical gloves, Sullivan said. A Kevlar helmet and gas mask were found in his car, Sullivan said.

“Who knows what could’ve happened” if the officers were not standing guard, Sullivan said.

Officers cleared the area, which has since reopened, according to police.

“There does not appear to be any other suspects or ongoing threat,” authorities said.

Both chambers of Congress are out of session this week.

Capitol police said Camacho was arrested for Unlawful Activities, Carrying a Rifle without a License, Unregistered Firearm and Unregistered Ammunition. The complaint said he was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm on Capitol grounds. Camacho is expected to appear in court on Wednesday afternoon.

ABC News’ Ivan Pereira contributed to this report.