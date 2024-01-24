Man with box cutter who entered a church and threatened employee arrested

Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

(REDWOOD CITY, Calif.) — A man has been arrested after entering a church and threatening one of the employees with a box cutter, according to authorities.

The incident occurred on Monday at approximately 7:31 p.m. when the Redwood City Police Department received a report of a subject threatening an employee with a blade at the Street Life Ministries Church, located about 30 miles south of the city of San Francisco, California.

The suspect took off shortly after the confrontation but the individual who reported it to the police followed the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Jorge Orozco, until police officers were able to locate him in a nearby neighborhood, according to a statement from the Redwood City Police Department.

It is unclear if Orozco was affiliated with the church, knew anybody there or what his potential motivation was for threatening the employee.

“Once contacted, Orozco was detained without incident and a box cutter was located on his person,” police said following the incident. “He was positively identified by the victim as well as two witnesses.”

Nobody was injured during the assault and Orozco was booked into the San Mateo County Jail for felony assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.