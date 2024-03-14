Manhattan DA asks to delay start of Trump’s hush money trial

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Manhattan district attorney’s office asked on Thursday for a delay to the start of the trial in the hush money case against Donald Trump, citing newly disclosed evidence from the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan.

“Specifically, yesterday the USAO produced approximately 31,000 pages of additional records and represented that there will be another production of documents by next week,” the district attorney’s office said in a motion to the court requesting the delay.

“Based on our initial review of yesterday’s production, those records appear to contain materials related to the subject matter of this case, including materials that the People requested from the USAO more than a year ago and that the USAO previously declined to provide,” the motion said.

“The People do not oppose a brief adjournment of up to 30 days to permit sufficient time for defendant to review the USAO productions,” the DA’s office wrote.

Trump’s attorneys had sought an even longer postponement of up to 90 days for the trial, which is currently scheduled to begin March 25 with jury selection — but prosecutors said that wasn’t necessary.

“We note that the timing of the current production of additional materials from the USAO is a function of defendant’s own delay,” the DA’s office said. “[D]efendant waited until January 18, 2024 to subpoena additional materials from the USAO and then consented to repeated extensions of the deadline for the USAO’s determination.”

Trump last April pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment charging him with falsifying business records in connection with a hush money payment his then-attorney Michael Cohen made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just days before the 2016 presidential election. The former president has denied all wrongdoing.

The newly disclosed evidence relates to Cohen, who pleaded guilty and served time for lying to Congress and other offenses in a case brought by the Southern District of New York in 2018.

The defense has argued that allowing to Cohen to testify in the hush money case would amount to suborning perjury.