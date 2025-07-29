AD
National News

Manhattan shooting suspect claimed to have CTE, mentioned NFL in note, sources say

todayJuly 29, 2025

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — The 27-year-old man who allegedly shot and killed four people at a Midtown office building on Monday carried a note in his pocket claiming he suffered from CTE and asking that his brain be studied, police sources told ABC News.

The note also made references to the National Football League, police said.

CTE, or chronic traumatic encephalopathy, is a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated blows to the head and concussions.

The suspect, Shane Tamura, who the police said has a documented mental health history, played high school football.

Tamura is alleged to have shot and killed four people, including an off-duty police officer working security in a Midtown Manhattan office building, officials said during a press conference Monday evening.

Police have not detailed a potential motive for the killings.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sent a message to staff, saying one of the league’s employees was also injured in the attack.

The three-page note was described by sources as rambling. It contained references to the NFL that sources described as vague.

The shooting on Monday took place at 345 Park Ave., which houses, among other companies, the NFL’s headquarters.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

