Marcello Hernandez wears Harry Styles’ clothes in new ‘SNL’ promo

todayMarch 11, 2026

Harry Styles during ‘SNL’ promos (Rosalind O’Connor/NBC)

Marcello Hernandez does his best Harry Styles impression in a new promo for Saturday Night Live.

Harry will host and be the musical guest on the March 14 installment of the show. In the promo, Marcello dons Harry’s outfit from the BRIT Awards and apes his dance moves as he makes his way to the stage of Studio 8H, while Harry’s song “American Girls” plays. He steps to the mic, only to be interrupted by the real Harry, standing in the back of the studio with Kenan Thompson.

“What are you doing, Marcello?”

“Nothing, Harry Styles,” says Marcello, knocking the mic to the floor.

“Are those my clothes?” Harry asks.

“Yeah, sorry. I thought you weren’t coming,” Marcello replies. “I thought I would just go on as your understudy.”

“Understudy? I’m 15 minutes late because Kenan and I went out for pain au chocolat,” Harry responds, as he and Kenan hold up the French pastries. “It’s a tradition when I host.” To be clear, Harry has only hosted the show once before. 

“Tsk tsk, Marcello. You forgot the pain au chocolat,” Kenan scolds.

“I’m sorry, I just wanted to help,” Marcello says. “If you want to help, hold my pain au chocolat,” says Harry.

Marcello quickly exits the stage, while Harry gets behind the mic and says, “See you on Saturday.”

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

