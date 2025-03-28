Maren Morris gives fans a taste of ‘DREAMSICLE’

Columbia

Maren Morris has released new music.

On Thursday, the Grammy-winning singer unveiled her newest song, “carry me through,” which is from her upcoming album, DREAMSICLE.

The song, a stripped-back ballad, “reflects on navigating a dark place and finding the strength to pull herself out,” according to a press release.

A music video for the song also illustrates the message, with Maren’s world going from black and white to color. She sings, “I know tomorrow’s gonna come/ preaching to a choir of one/ it’s taking me a while/ I’ll get there soon/ yeah, I got friends around/ plenty of hands held out/ but I’m still the one who has to choose/ to carry me through.”

In a quote shared in the press release, the “Middle” singer said the song was “written in early 2023 before a lot of things went down.” Maren and her husband Ryan Hurd filed for divorce in October of 2023.

She added, “I really do think sometimes songs are premonitions. I wanted to address some anxieties I was having but also give myself some peace by saying ‘It’s not all on you right now. Lean on safe people.’ Listening to it brings me a little bit of peace, and I hope it does the same for others out there.”

DREAMSICLE is the follow up to Maren’s 2022 album Humble Quest and her 2024 EP Intermission. It’s out May 9.