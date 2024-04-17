AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Margaret Qualley reportedly exits Hulu’s Amanda Knox series

todayApril 17, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

About a month after news broke that Poor ThingsMargaret Qualley was to executive produce and star in a Hulu project about Amanda Knox, Deadline reports the twice Emmy-nominated actress has exited the project. Scheduling reasons were to blame, the trade says.

Knox, an American studying abroad, spent almost four years in an Italian prison following a wrongful conviction for the 2007 murder of her roommate in their apartment in Italy. The eight-episode project, detailing Knox’s “16-year odyssey to set herself free,” will now be recast, per the trade, which notes shooting will still get underway in the fall.

Knox’s story was previously chronicled in the 2011 Lifetime original film Trial in Italy. The 2021 film Stillwater, starring Matt DamonAbigail Breslin and Camille Cottin, centered on a similar but fictional scenario, with Damon’s blue-collar dad stopping at nothing to clear his daughter’s name.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%