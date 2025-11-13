AD
Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi fall in love in ‘Wuthering Heights’ ﻿official trailer

todayNovember 13, 2025

Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie on the ‘Wuthering Heights’ poster. (Alon Amir/Warner Bros. Pictures)

The official trailer for Emerald Fennell‘s Wuthering Heights film adaptation has arrived.

Warner Bros. Pictures released the official trailer for this reimagning of Emily Brontë‘s classic story on Thursday.

Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star as Cathy and Heathcliff in this bold telling of the beloved Gothic romance. Fennell wrote, directed and produced the film.

“Whatever our souls are made of, his and mine are the same,” Robbie’s Cathy says in the trailer.

The movie features original songs by Charli XCX. The Brat superstar has just released the new track “Chains of Love,” which is featured in the new trailer. Additionally, the album Charli made for the film is also now available to preorder.

“Wuthering Heights, the album i created for Emerald Fennell’s film adaptation of Emily Brontë’s classic novel, is available to pre order now. 12 original songs. Yours, 13th February 2026. <3," Charli posted to Instagram.

Making up the film’s ensemble cast are Hong Chau as Nelly Dean, Shazad Latif as Edgar Linton and Alison Oliver as Isabella Linton. Martin Clunes and Ewan Mitchell also star in the film.

Wuthering Heights arrives in theaters on Feb. 13, 2026, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

