Margot Robbie’s ready to let Lady Gaga be Harley Quinn: “The options are endless”

todayJanuary 3, 2024

One of the most anticipated movies of 2024 is Joker: Folie à Deux, because Lady Gaga is taking over the now-iconic role of Harley Quinn, Joker’s partner in crime. The woman who’s most famous for embodying the character on-screen says she’s more than happy about Gaga taking up her bat.

Margot Robbie played Harley in three movies: 2016’s Suicide Squad, 2020’s Birds of Prey and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. Asking if she’s officially turning over the reins to Gaga, Margot tells Variety, “I always wanted Harley to be a character that would get passed on to other actresses to play, the way there are so many iconic male characters. That was always the dream for her.”

“Harley’s so fun and can go in so many different directions,” she adds. “You put her in someone else’s hands, and it’s like, ‘What are they going to do with her?’ The options are endless.”

As Harley, one thing Gaga will be doing differently is singing: Folie à Deux is said to be a musical of sorts. The film, featuring Joaquin Phoenix reprising his Oscar-winning role as Arthur Fleck/Joker, will be in theaters October 4.

