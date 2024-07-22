AD
Mariah Carey adds eight more dates to Las Vegas engagement

todayJuly 22, 2024

Denise Truscello

There’s more Mariah Carey coming to Las Vegas.

The diva’s current engagement, Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas, has been extended into 2025 with eight new shows. They begin Jan. 31 and run through Feb. 15, with tickets going on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

That’s the same day the show resumes at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

There’s a Citi card member presale starting Tuesday at 10 a.m. PT, with details available at citientertainment.com. Additional presales will run through the week. Tickets can be purchased at ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas.

The eight new performances going on sale are Jan. 31, Feb. 1, Feb. 5, Feb. 7, Feb. 8, Feb. 12, Feb. 14 and Feb. 15.

As before, a dollar from each ticket sale is being donated to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, which gives kids ages 11 to 15 the chance explore their interests in fields like film, fashion, photography and international relations.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

