Mariah Carey, Cyndi Lauper, Joe Cocker & more nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Courtesy Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Mariah Carey has another chance to make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

For the second year in a row, Mariah has made it onto the ballot of nominees for the class of 2025. Cyndi Lauper, who was most recently on the ballot in 2023, has also returned this year for another try.

Of the 14 nominees announced Wednesday, eight are appearing on the ballot for the first time, including the late Joe Cocker, the soulful British vocalist known for hits like “You Are So Beautiful,” “Up Where We Belong” and “With a Little Help from My Friends,” the latter of which served as the theme song for The Wonder Years.

Also on the ballot for the first time is ’80s British rocker Billy Idol of “White Wedding” and “Rebel Yell” fame, and rock ‘n’ roll pioneer Chubby Checker, who gave us “The Twist,” “Limbo Rock” and more.

The other first-time nominees are:

-Rap duo OutKast, who topped the charts with “Hey Ya” and “The Way You Move” in 2003 and won the album of the year Grammy in 2004 for Speakerboxx/The Love Below.

-Atlanta rockers The Black Crowes, known for “Hard to Handle” and “She Talks to Angels”

-Jam band Phish

-’70s British rockers Bad Company, known for “Can’t Get Enough,” “Rock & Roll Fantasy” and “Feel Like Making Love,” among other hits

-Mexican rockers Maná, the most successful Latin American band of all time

As for the rest of the ballot, the artists who are back for another try after failing to get in previously are reunited British rockers Oasis; grunge gods Soundgarden; garage rock duo The White Stripes; and the double nominee of new wave/electronic music pioneers Joy Division and the band they morphed into, New Order.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles this year; the date has not yet been announced.