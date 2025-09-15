AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey is bringing holiday cheer to Las Vegas with Christmas residency

todaySeptember 15, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Mariah Carey (Live Nation Las Vegas)

All we want for Christmas is a trip to Las Vegas to see Mariah Carey.

Mariah is bringing holiday cheer to Sin City with Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Las Vegas, a show at Dolby Live at Park MGM that will run from Nov. 28 through Dec. 13. The 10 shows will take place at the same venue where Mariah did her 2024 and 2025 residency show Mariah Carey: The Celebration of Mimi Live in Las Vegas. 

Various presales begin Sept. 17 at 10 a.m. and end Sept. 19. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/MariahVegas.

One dollar from every ticket sold will go to The Fresh Air Fund’s Camp Mariah, an annual three-week camp for kids ages 11-15 which gives them a chance to explore their interests in film, photography, fashion, culinary arts, debate and international relations.

Here are the dates going on sale:

November 2025: 28, 29

December 2025: 2, 3, 5, 6, 9, 10, 12, 13

Mariah’s new album Here For It All is out Sept. 26. On Instagram, she posted a video of herself singing the title track, accompanied by just a piano.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%