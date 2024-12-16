Mariah Carey matches best Hot 100 streak with ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’

Legacy/Columbia

Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” tops the Billboard Hot 100 again, and that puts her within striking distance of breaking her own record.

The song has now been #1 on that chart for a total of 16 weeks. That matches the record she set in 1996 with “One Sweet Day,” her collab with Boyz II Men. For years it held the record for the longest-running #1 on the Hot 100 until it was tied in 2017 by “Despacito,” and then surpassed in 2019 by “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

If the Christmas smash makes it to another week at #1, Mariah will then break her own record for having the longest-running #1 hit by a female artist.

Nineteen weeks is still the mark to beat, though. Right now, “Old Town Road” and Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” are each tied for the all-time record.

Mariah’s song first came out in 1994 but didn’t hit the top 10 until 2017, because it was never officially released as a single. However, by 2017 streaming had boosted the song into the chart and by 2018, it had reached the top five. It’s been #1 for at least two weeks a year since 2019.