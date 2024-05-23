AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey on being “one away from the Beatles”: “It’s astonishing”

todayMay 23, 2024

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Lou Rocco

Most music fans know Mariah Carey has a ton of #1 hits, but one particular statistic is mind-blowing to her. 

Mariah has scored 19 #1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. That’s the most of any solo artist and just one fewer than the all-time record holders, The Beatles, who had 20. Asked what that means to her, Mariah tells Billboard, “I don’t know what I think about that! I don’t know. I think it’s astonishing.”

She continues, “On one level it’s like, ‘[I] don’t really care.’ But it’s not. To have 19 #1 singles and be one away from The Beatles … I don’t know how I can’t acknowledge that. One away from The Beatles … that’s a lot. I think it’s a little hard to wrap my head around.”

Speaking about songwriting in general, Mariah tells Billboard, “I wouldn’t be happy with my life if I didn’t do. And I don’t just do it for the credit or anything else. I do it because I love to do it.”

Here are some other fun Mariah chart stats: She’s the only artist to have three songs top the Hot 100 for at least 14 weeks each with the Boyz II Men collaboration “One Sweet Day,” “We Belong Together” and “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” All told, she’s spent 93 total weeks on top of the Hot 100 — the most of any act.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%