Mariah Carey says new music is coming — possibly including a Christmas song

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MC

Mariah Carey will kick off her Christmas Time tour on Nov. 6 — and she may have a new song to perform by then.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, Mariah says, “Well, I did write a Christmas song this year, but I don’t know how we’d talk about that. Because I can’t talk about these things, because then people get mad at me and say I’m teasing them.”

But Mariah says she does have some non-Christmas music coming, as well — though we’ll have to wait a while.

“I don’t want people to say I’m threatening them with an album, because that happened last year. So just say we have new music coming out and I’m very excited about it,” she says. “I can’t wait to put it out, but it won’t be for at least until next year.”

Mariah’s last non-holiday studio album was 2018’s Caution. In January she’ll resume her Celebration of Mimi residency at Dolby Live at Park MGM Las Vegas.

Meanwhile, in a little more than a month Mariah will be telling us in one of her famous videos that “it’s time” to start the holiday season. Describing how that tradition began, she tells Vanity Fair, “It started out because I would walk around saying, ‘Not yet…,’ like, if people were playing Christmas music [before the season had begun], I’d say, ‘Not yet.'”

“So me and the team sat down and decided, ‘Okay, we’ll make an “it’s time” video to signal when it’s time.'”