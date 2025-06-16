AD
Mariah Carey scores 50th entry on ‘Billboard’ Hot 100

todayJune 16, 2025

Dennis Leupold

Mariah Carey has reached a “Dangerous” milestone: Her 50th entry on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

The song that did it for her is “Type Dangerous,” her new single and our first taste of her upcoming 16th studio album. The song enters the Hot 100 at #95.

This is Mariah’s first new song on the Hot 100 since “Oh Santa!,” her Ariana Grande/Jennifer Hudson Christmas collaboration from 2020. However, it’s her first non-holiday song since 2017’s “Don’t” featuring YG. And going back even farther, it’s the first non-holiday song she’s released solo, without any guests, since 2015’s “Infinity.”

Of course, Mariah has been a mainstay on top of the Hot 100 each year since 2019, when “All I Want for Christmas Is You” began returning to #1 annually. If “Type Dangerous” eventually hits #1, it’ll be her 20th, tying her with The Beatles for the most chart-toppers ever on the Hot 100.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

