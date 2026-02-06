AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey sings in Italian at Olympics opening ceremony

todayFebruary 6, 2026

Background
share close
AD
Mariah Carey performs during the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics at San Siro Stadium on Feb. 6, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Mariah Carey gave una performance fantastico during the opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy on Friday.

Wearing a sparkly white and silver dress and matching floor-length feather boa, Mariah stood onstage in the middle of San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan, Italy, and sang the beloved Italian song “Volare.” The song, recorded by Domenico Modugno, topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1958.

It marked the first time she’s sung in Italian, which is likely why she appeared to be focusing on a teleprompter.

At the end of that track, she broke into one of her patented “whistle tones,” before segueing into her song “Nothing Is Impossible” from her 2025 album, Here For It All.

The Winter Olympic Games will stream on NBC and Peacock.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%