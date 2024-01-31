AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mariah Carey to receive Recording Academy Global Impact Award

todayJanuary 31, 2024

Background
share close
AD
James Devaney/GC Images

Mariah Carey has plenty of Grammys to her name, but the Recording Academy will present her with a special award this year.

Mariah will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award at the third annual Recording Academy Honors  Presented by the Black Music Collective, a pre-Grammy event taking place in LA on February 1. The award recognizes Black music creators whose “dedication to the art form has greatly influenced the industry.”

The recipients are being honored for the ways in which their “leadership and passion has empowered others to embrace authenticity and contribute to positive change.”

Mariah is one of three honorees this year; Lenny Kravitz, one of her co-stars in the movie Precious, is another one. The third has yet to be announced.

Mariah has won five Grammys in her career; Lenny has won four.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%