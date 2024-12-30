Mariah Carey’s ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ at #1 for an 18th week

Legacy/Columbia

Mariah Carey is spending another week at #1.

The singer’s holiday classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You” tops the Billboard Hot 100 single chart for an 18th nonconsecutive week, putting her one step closer to a new chart record.

Just a week ago, Mariah’s Christmas track surpassed “One Sweet Day,” her collab with Boyz II Men, to become the song with the second-longest run at #1. “One Sweet Day” spent 16 weeks on top from 1995 to 1996.

Released in 1994, Mariah’s song first topped the chart in 2019 thanks to streaming. It was #1 for three weeks in 2019, two in 2020, three in 2021, four in 2022, two in 2023 and four, and counting, this year.

Now “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is one week away from tying the record for the longest run at #1, which is currently shared by Shaboozey‘s “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” and “Old Town Road” by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus.

“All I Want For Christmas Is You” is also #1 on the Billboard‘s Streaming Songs chart again this week, extending her record for the longest-running #1 at 22 weeks.