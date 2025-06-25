AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Mariska Hargitay praises Taylor Swift as ‘such a boss lady’

todayJune 25, 2025

Background
share close
AD
Dimitrios Kambouris/LP5/Getty Images for TAS

Taylor Swift is more than 25 years younger than Mariska Hargitay, but the acclaimed actress says the singer was still able to teach her a thing or two.

As Swifties know, Taylor named one of her cats Olivia Benson, after Hargitay’s character on Law & Order: SVU, and then had her make a cameo in her star-studded video for “Bad Blood.” Discussing that experience on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hargitay says, “That was the most fun, being in the squad with all the cool girls and super models … it was like, the most fun ever.”

“She was just warm and smart and kind and such a boss lady and it was so amazing,” the actress added. “I learned so much from her. That’s what I love about her. She’s so young but she shows us in such beautiful ways how to be fearless and a boss lady.”

Asked if she would do another music video, Hargitay says, “If Tay-Tay asked me. I’m hoping. I’m standing by for Taylor. I only do Taylor Swift videos now. I hit the big time.”

Oh, and in case you forgot, Hargitay named her cat “Karma,” after Taylor’s song from Midnights.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%