Mark Knopfler enlists members of The Who, The Rolling Stones & more for all-star charity single

Cover art by Sir Peter Blake

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has enlisted an A-list lineup of musicians for a new charity single benefiting Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America.

The tune, “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero),” features over 60 guest artists, including the late Jeff Beck in his final recording before his January 2023 death.

Other guitarists on the song include The Who’s Pete Townshend, Bruce Springsteen, Eric Clapton, Peter Frampton, Queen’s Brian May, Rush’s Alex Lifeson, Joan Jett, Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash, Eagles’ Joe Walsh, Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood.

Also featured on the track is The Who’s Roger Daltrey on harmonica, Ringo Starr and son Zak Starkey on drums and Sting on bass

“What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response. I really had no idea that it was going to be like this,” Knopfler said, adding, “I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”

Knopfler has shared a short tease of the track ahead of its March 15 release. It will feature cover art designed by Sir Peter Blake, known for his work on The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, two albums by The Who and more.

“Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)” is available for preorder now.

The song was originally featured in the 1983 film Local Hero, which starred Burt Lancaster. Knopfler wrote the score for the film, earning him a BAFTA nomination. The tune, which is played before every Newcastle United soccer match, was Knopfler’s first solo single.