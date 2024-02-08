AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 MikeFM Your Texas Hill Country Mix Tape

  • cover play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Mark Knopfler enlists members of The Who, The Rolling Stones & more for all-star charity single

todayFebruary 8, 2024

Background
share close
AD
Cover art by Sir Peter Blake

Dire Straits frontman Mark Knopfler has enlisted an A-list lineup of musicians for a new charity single benefiting Teenage Cancer Trust and Teen Cancer America. 

The tune, “Going Home (Theme From Local Hero),” features over 60 guest artists, including the late Jeff Beck in his final recording before his January 2023 death.

Other guitarists on the song include The Who’s Pete TownshendBruce SpringsteenEric ClaptonPeter Frampton, Queen’s Brian MayRush’s Alex LifesonJoan JettBlack Sabbath’s Tony IommiGuns N’ Roses’ SlashEagles’ Joe WalshPink Floyd’s David GilmourRage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello and The Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood.

Also featured on the track is The Who’s Roger Daltrey on harmonica, Ringo Starr and son Zak Starkey on drums and Sting on bass

“What I really want to do, more than anything else, is just to thank each and every one for this sterling response. I really had no idea that it was going to be like this,” Knopfler said, adding, “I think what we’ve had is an embarrassment of riches, really. The whole thing was a high point.”

Knopfler has shared a short tease of the track ahead of its March 15 release. It will feature cover art designed by Sir Peter Blake, known for his work on The Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, two albums by The Who and more.

“Going Home (Theme From Local Hero)” is available for preorder now.

The song was originally featured in the 1983 film Local Hero, which starred Burt Lancaster. Knopfler wrote the score for the film, earning him a BAFTA nomination. The tune, which is played before every Newcastle United soccer match, was Knopfler’s first solo single.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Similar posts

AD
0%